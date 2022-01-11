MOV hospitals still helping provide blood despite shortage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hospitals say that the current low blood inventory is creating hurdles to give help to those in need of blood.

However, officials at Mid-Ohio Valley area hospitals say that they are still able to provide blood to patients as best as they can, and without cancelling blood transfusions or help to those in accidents or crises.

But they are still monitoring the blood supply that is available with the American Red Cross saying that the supply is at “crisis levels.”

And they are looking to see more inventory for certain blood types.

“O-positive, O-negative, A-positive and B-positive are all on critical low or severely constrained levels. Really the only blood products that are non-constrained are AB-positive and AB-negative,” says WVU Medicine Camden Clark Ancillary Services Asst. Vice President, Rhonda Boso Suggs.

Both WVU Medicine at Camden Clark and Memorial Health Systems recommend that people go out and donate blood to help with the shortage.

If you would like to donate, you can click on the link to sign up to donate.

