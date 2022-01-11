Obituary: Greiner, Charles Edward

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Edward Greiner, 88, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Ohio Valley Healthcare, Parkersburg.

He was born May 26, 1933, in Wood County, West Virginia, a son of the late Virgil and Eulala Stalnaker Greiner.

Charles served as a Tank Commander in the United States Army and had worked at B&O Railroad before becoming employedby Dupont Washington Works where he worked as a Mechanicfor 32 years.

He loved the Lord and was a member ofthe Church of Christ,worshipping with the Lynn Street congregation. He loved the Bible, music,singing and playinghis guitar.

Those left to cherish his memory are one son, Roger Greiner of Parkersburg, West Virginia; three daughters, Robin Hayes (Francis) of West Chester, Ohio, and MelissaMcKay (Scott) of Cary, North Carolina, and Marcie Miller (John) of Colliers, West Virginia; two stepdaughters, Cheryll Wilson (David) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Theresa Lhota (Dan) of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Dorothy Sommerville and Carolyn Koontz (Steve) both of Parkersburg; and one brother, Larry Greiner (Rhonda) of Parkersburg; sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife Frances Shirley Postlewait Greiner; and former wife Norma N. Harper;three brothers, Don Greiner, Jim Greiner, Bob Greiner, granddaughter Christy Campbell, and great granddaughter Rachael McKay.

The family will gather Saturday, January 15, 2022, between 10AM – 11AM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, located at 2333 Pike St, Parkersburg, and receive friends from 11AM – 1PM. The funeral service will begin at 1PM, with Minister Ron Laughery officiating. Interment will follow at the IOOF Cemetery in St Mary’s, West Virginia.

Please visit lambertatman.com to share a memory of message of comfort with Charles’ family.

