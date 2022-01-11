Obituary: Lipscomb, Clyde Hubert

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Clyde Hubert Lipscomb, 69, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away unexpectedly from a massive heart attack on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Clyde was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Hubert and Elsie Vincent Lipscomb.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a fan of the Redskins and all WVU sports.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Margaret Louise Lipscomb; two daughters, Melissa Dawn Lipscomb and Jennifer Delapaz; one son, Jason Clyde Lipscomb (Rita); four sisters, Connie Hall (Robert ), April Wise (David), Nyoka Nesselrotte and Rachel Hampton; five grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Angela, Jason and Megan; six great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephews that he helped raise; many close friends; and his cat, Boo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Charlene; and an infant daughter.

Clyde had requested no visitation or ceremony. The Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.