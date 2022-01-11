Obituary: Shaffer, Shirley June Melrose

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley June Melrose Shaffer, 83, of Parkersburg passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born June 20, 1938 in Slate, WV, a daughter of the late Forest and Gertha Melrose.

Shirley is survived by her son, Howard Shaffer (Marie); brother, James Melrose and sister, Cisley Somerville.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Shaffer family.

