Obituary: Shaffer, Shirley June Melrose
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley June Melrose Shaffer, 83, of Parkersburg passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Parkersburg Care Center.
She was born June 20, 1938 in Slate, WV, a daughter of the late Forest and Gertha Melrose.
Shirley is survived by her son, Howard Shaffer (Marie); brother, James Melrose and sister, Cisley Somerville.
There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Shaffer family.
