Advertisement

Obituary: Shaffer, Shirley June Melrose

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Shirley June Melrose Shaffer Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley June Melrose Shaffer, 83, of Parkersburg passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born June 20, 1938 in Slate, WV, a daughter of the late Forest and Gertha Melrose.

Shirley is survived by her son, Howard Shaffer (Marie); brother, James Melrose and sister, Cisley Somerville.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Shaffer family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Injured person from head on collision dies
West Virginia has shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second...
West Virginia shatters 7-day record for positive COVID cases
Ashley Hamilton Mug Shot
The Plains woman arrested on drug and counterfeiting charges
Jason Edward Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Jason Edward
Jerrod Wayne Grosklos Obit
Obituary: Grosklos, Jerrod Wayne

Latest News

Michael Joseph Sundstrom Obit
Obituary: Sundstrom, Michael Joseph
Clyde Hubert Lipscomb Obit
Obituary: Lipscomb, Clyde Hubert
Wanda Berle Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Wanda Berle
Charles Edward Greiner Obit
Obituary: Greiner, Charles Edward