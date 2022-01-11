Parkersburg Big Reds get rivalry win on the road at Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds get the win over Marietta on the road 68 to 63.

The Big Reds improve to 4-3 on the season, and had big nights from Bryson Singer and Josh Kopeck.

The Marietta Tigers fall to 4-9 on the season.

Parkersburg’s next game is on the road against St. Albans on Thursday, while the Tigers’ next matchup is against Dover on Friday night.

