Parkersburg Big Reds get rivalry win on the road at Marietta

Bryson Singer skies for the layup in transition as Parkersburg defeats Marietta
Bryson Singer skies for the layup in transition as Parkersburg defeats Marietta(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds get the win over Marietta on the road 68 to 63.

The Big Reds improve to 4-3 on the season, and had big nights from Bryson Singer and Josh Kopeck.

The Marietta Tigers fall to 4-9 on the season.

Parkersburg’s next game is on the road against St. Albans on Thursday, while the Tigers’ next matchup is against Dover on Friday night.

