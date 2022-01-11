Parkersburg man pleads guilty to meth charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carlo Ramsey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He is a 56-year-old man from Parkersburg, West Virginia. Ramsey faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 14, 2022.

Ramsey admitted to helping Ambera Roberts and Era Dawn Corder in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Parkersburg area by supplying them with methamphetamine on several occasions between June and September 2021.

Robert Sanders, Jr., and Floyd Dermonta Ramsey are still facing federal charges as a result of the nearly year-long investigation dubbed “Long Time Coming,” which also resulted in more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County. Ambera Roberts, Era Dawn Corder, and Matthew Edward Depew, all of Parkersburg, previously entered guilty pleas in this case and are waiting to be sentenced.

