Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to meth charge

s
s(KTVF)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carlo Ramsey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He is a 56-year-old man from Parkersburg, West Virginia. Ramsey faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 14, 2022.

Ramsey admitted to helping Ambera Roberts and Era Dawn Corder in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Parkersburg area by supplying them with methamphetamine on several occasions between June and September 2021. 

Robert Sanders, Jr., and Floyd Dermonta Ramsey are still facing federal charges as a result of the nearly year-long investigation dubbed “Long Time Coming,” which also resulted in more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County.  Ambera Roberts, Era Dawn Corder, and Matthew Edward Depew, all of Parkersburg, previously entered guilty pleas in this case and are waiting to be sentenced.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Injured person from head on collision dies
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today
Local woman turns 100 years old
Ashley Hamilton Mug Shot
The Plains woman arrested on drug and counterfeiting charges
Jason Edward Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Jason Edward

Latest News

Registration opens up for those seeking to hold an elected position
Election registration opens today
Humane societies providing way to honor Betty White’s memory
Humane societies providing way to honor Betty White’s memory
Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl gives advice on space heater safety
Cold weather calls for space heater safety
Del. John Kelly (left) will challenge Sen. Mike Azinger (right) in this spring's primary...
W.Va. Elections | Del. Kelly announces bid for Sen. Azinger’s seat