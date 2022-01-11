Salem Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. remembers Jerrod Grosklos

LOWER SALEM, Ohio (WTAP) - Members of the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department gathered Monday to remember one of their own.

Over the weekend, we reported the passing of Jerrod Grosklos of Lowell, Ohio.

According to law enforcement, he died after a head-on crash saturday evening on Route 821, just north of I-77 in Washington County.

He was a Lieutenant with the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Grosklos followed his father into fire service at the age of 16, according to Fire Chief Jay Handschumacher.

Fire Chief Jay Handschumacher says the service will be Thursday morning at 11.

He will be laid to rest at the cemetary just steps aways from the fire department where he served.

Grosklos was 37 years old.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.