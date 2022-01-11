Advertisement

Salem Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. remembers Jerrod Grosklos

He will be laid to rest at the cemetary just steps aways from the fire department where he served
"Firefighter Jerrod Grosklos E.O.W. 1/8/22 We'll take it from here"
"Firefighter Jerrod Grosklos E.O.W. 1/8/22 We'll take it from here"(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER SALEM, Ohio (WTAP) - Members of the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department gathered Monday to remember one of their own.

Over the weekend, we reported the passing of Jerrod Grosklos of Lowell, Ohio.

According to law enforcement, he died after a head-on crash saturday evening on Route 821, just north of I-77 in Washington County.

He was a Lieutenant with the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Grosklos followed his father into fire service at the age of 16, according to Fire Chief Jay Handschumacher.

Fire Chief Jay Handschumacher says the service will be Thursday morning at 11.

He will be laid to rest at the cemetary just steps aways from the fire department where he served.

Grosklos was 37 years old.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Injured person from head on collision dies
The items the legislature is scheduled to discuss all relate to economic development.
Governor Jim Justice calls for Special Session this Monday
Lila Hill celebrates 100 years today
Local woman turns 100 years old
Ashley Hamilton Mug Shot
The Plains woman arrested on drug and counterfeiting charges
Jason Edward Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Jason Edward

Latest News

Belpre ODOT paving
Belpre City Council passes ODOT contract for repaving Washington Blvd
After tonight’s public meeting and executive session, the trustees agreed to remove the EMS...
Brian Precht reinstated as Chief of Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department
Child abuse cases increase in 2021, over six hundred cases this past year
Child abuse cases increase in 2021, over six hundred cases this past year
s
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to meth charge