WVa Governor’s School for the Arts accepting applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia high school sophomores may submit applications for the Governor’s School for the Arts to be held this summer at Marshall University.

The three-week residential program is offered by the state at no cost. The state Department of Education says the school offers acting, creative writing, dance, instrumental music, studio art and vocal music.

Artists and teachers work with students who are interested in those areas. The program runs from June 26 to July 16.

Applications and directions for preparing for auditions can be found on the Governor’s Schools website.

