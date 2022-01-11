WVUP art teacher wins ‘Art Educator of the Year’ award

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -A West Virginia University at Parkersburg teacher is being acknowledged and rewarded for her work as an art educator and for her dedication to her students.

Dr. Lauri Reidmiller, an Associate Professor of Art at WVUP is named West Virginia Art Educator of the year. The award comes from the West Virginia Art Educator Association.

Reidmiller said she started out as a graphic designer and illustrator but said when she became a teacher, she never looked back. She said she is always excited to go to work and be with her students…more now than ever since classes are now back in person.

“I got a plaque and I’m super excited about my little plaque. I already shared it with my students. Even when I got interviewed before I told my students I dedicate it to them because they’re the reason why I’m here, they’re the reason why I won. I love teaching. I love sharing my information, I love my students,” Reidmiller said.

Reidmiller said many of her students said seeing art or any kind of performance has been a big thing they missed during the pandemic. She said she along with her many students have come to really appreciate the importance of art since the onset of the pandemic.

