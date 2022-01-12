Advertisement

Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to 200 jobs.

Gov. Jim Justice announced that GreenPower Motor Co. signed a lease-purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston.

The move has the potential to add up to 900 new jobs when full production is reached in two years.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, GreenPower also has an assembly plant in Porterville, California.

GreenPower will partner with the state Workforce Development Board and BridgeValley Community and Technical College for employee recruitment and training.

