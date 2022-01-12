Celebrating the life of long time Castle employee Anne Gruber

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Castle may just be a beautiful museum to many in the Marietta community, but to one special woman, it was her home away from home.

92-year-old Anne Gruber passed away on Monday. She began working at the Castle’s Carriage House Visitor Center in 1996 and retired in 2019 after 23 wonderful years of service. Scott Britton, the Executive Director of The Castle, said Gruber was a unique woman who perfectly balanced her hard work ethic with her warm and loving personality.

“We got messages from all around the world from people she interacted with, people who moved to Florida who have retired or people who have moved away that talked about their engagements with her and what a wonderful person, and what a wonderful legacy she left here at the castle,” Britton said.

Britton said Gruber was in charge of many things at the Castle. She prepared the museum for countless tours, teas, and special parties. He said Gruber always made sure everything looked pristine and ran smoothly at the Castle. Especially for the tea parties.

“The cup handle would be exactly at four o’clock on the table and the knives and forks were done just so because that was the training she had and passed down to us because things needed to be done correctly so she left that lasting legacy with us.”

There’s another part to her legacy as well.

“Family was an important part of her life. Not only her personal family but her Castle Family as well,” Britton said. “That was a big legacy she left is that the love of family and instilling that to others.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.