Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday

Officials cite staffing shortages.
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Federal Hocking Local Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to staffing shortages.

A secretary with the school system confirmed Wednesday afternoon that all schools will be closed Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14 and that all extra-curricular and athletic activities are also canceled.

This is all due to not having enough staff.

Classes will resume Tuesday, January 18 since the school will also be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The School system announced this on their Facebook page saying, “Please use this as an opportunity to rest, recover, and get or stay healthy.” 

WTAP has reached out to Superintendent David Hanning but has not received any comment at this time.

