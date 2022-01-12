Advertisement

Justice tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service on Thursday.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Republican governor’s office says Justice had a sudden onset of symptoms, then was administered a PCR test that was positive for the coronavirus. A test by a state laboratory confirmed the initial result and an additional test was being administered Tuesday night.

His office says Justice is experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home. Justice is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

He was scheduled to give his sixth State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday night. The address will now be delivered by written message to lawmakers to fulfill constitutional requirements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Firefighter Jerrod Grosklos E.O.W. 1/8/22 We'll take it from here"
Salem Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. remembers Jerrod Grosklos
Last Friday night around 6:30 P.M. in the 200 block of Grand Central Avenue near Home Depot,...
Beckley man charged with DUI and child neglect in Vienna
Man found guilty on three charges and has hearing set for two more charges
Man found guilty on three charges and has hearing set for two more charges
West Virginia has shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second...
West Virginia shatters 7-day record for positive COVID cases
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to meth charge

Latest News

Credit: WTAP
Parkersburg City Council President names new committee members
Kaleigh Morris indicted
Woman indicted for escape in Athens County
MOV hospitals still helping provide blood despite shortage
MOV hospitals still helping provide blood despite shortage
Affordable Care Act open enrollment session ending on January 15
Affordable Care Act open enrollment session ending on January 15