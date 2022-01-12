Obituary: Craig, Alexander Murphy

FORT FRYE, Ohio (WTAP) - Alexander Murphy Craig, July 12, 1996 – December 13, 2021

Alex was a graduate of Fort Frye High School, Class of 2014. He is survived by his mother Janice Fairbanks Moore, father Kevin Craig, brother Darin Craig and son Aiden.

Alex loved his family, his dog and being outdoors.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, January 17th, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends before the service from 2:00 until 4:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

