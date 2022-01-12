Obituary: Exline, Justine Mae

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Justine Mae Exline, 90, of Parkersburg passed away January 10, 2022 at Cedar Grove Nursing Home.

She was born February 3, 1931 in Wood County, WV a daughter of the late Carl and Vivien Dent Caltrider. She worked as a Teacher’s Aide in Elizabeth for the Wirt County Schools and was a former member of the Elizabeth Eastern Star. Justine loved reading and flowers.

Justine is survived by three children, Greg Exline (Colleen) of Ravenswood, Jeff Exline of Denver, CO and Ellen Stewart (James) of Reedy; a sister, Randa Samra of Florida; five grandchildren, Scott Exline(Rachel), Kyla Blackhurst (Craig), Tawnya Randolph (Randy), Cody Stewart and Lydia Stewart; and seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Abigail, Callie, Sadie, Ian and Corbin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bernard Exline; three sisters; and three brothers.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday January 17, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 am to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

