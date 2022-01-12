Obituary: Law, Justerteen Flora

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WTAP) - Justerteen Flora Law, 52, of West Union, WV, departed this life Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV, after a battle with cancer.

She was born December 15, 1969 in Stark County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Matthew Mansfield and Alice L. (Bee) Stout.

Justerteen enjoyed taking care of people, and never knew a stranger. She loved to walk, cook, and spend time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her loving children, Flora Gretchey, Kenneth Moore Jr., and James Moore all of West Union, WV; grandchild, Indrid Getchey, of West Union, WV; and brothers, Austin Stout of Ellenboro, WV, James Walker of OH, Glenn Stout, Albert Stout, and Jesse Stout all of West Union, WV.

According to Justerteen’s wishes she will be cremated, with a private family service. McCullough Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is helping the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

