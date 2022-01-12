Advertisement

Obituary: Smith, Anthony William

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Anthony William Smith, 36 of Belpre, OH, went to Heaven January 5, 2022.

Service will be Tuesday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.  Interment will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH. 

Visitation will be Monday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

