Advertisement

Obituary: Sprouse, Kenneth Wayne

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Kenneth Wayne Sprouse Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Kenneth Wayne Sprouse, 59 of Belpre, Ohio died at his residence.  He was born on September 12, 1962 and was the son of Kenneth Eugene Sprouse and the late Barbara Jean Hopkins Stewart. He worked for Wharton Cadillac for several years as an auto body tech.  He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and working on classic cars.  He loved his dogs.

Survivors include his father, his two daughters, Heather and Whitney Sprouse of Belpre, Ohio, his former wife Kimmy O’Donnell of Belpre, Ohio, his former mother in law, Penny O’Donnell, a brother Rodney (Cindy) Sprouse of Tuppers Plain, Ohio, a sister, Melissa (Roger) Sprouse of Parkersburg, WV and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his mother, his former father in law, Paul O’Donnell.

A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held the Belpre Bingo Hall, Saturday January 16, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm.  Family and friends are welcome.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday night around 6:30 P.M. in the 200 block of Grand Central Avenue near Home Depot,...
Beckley man charged with DUI and child neglect in Vienna
"Firefighter Jerrod Grosklos E.O.W. 1/8/22 We'll take it from here"
Salem Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. remembers Jerrod Grosklos
Man found guilty on three charges and has hearing set for two more charges
Man found guilty on three charges and has hearing set for two more charges
West Virginia has shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second...
West Virginia shatters 7-day record for positive COVID cases
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to meth charge

Latest News

Anthony William Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Anthony William
Justine Mae Exline Obit
Obituary: Exline, Justine Mae
Marvin L. Williams Obit
Obituary: Williams, Marvin L.
Shirley June Melrose Shaffer Obit
Obituary: Shaffer, Shirley June Melrose