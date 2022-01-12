Obituary: Sprouse, Kenneth Wayne

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Kenneth Wayne Sprouse, 59 of Belpre, Ohio died at his residence. He was born on September 12, 1962 and was the son of Kenneth Eugene Sprouse and the late Barbara Jean Hopkins Stewart. He worked for Wharton Cadillac for several years as an auto body tech. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and working on classic cars. He loved his dogs.

Survivors include his father, his two daughters, Heather and Whitney Sprouse of Belpre, Ohio, his former wife Kimmy O’Donnell of Belpre, Ohio, his former mother in law, Penny O’Donnell, a brother Rodney (Cindy) Sprouse of Tuppers Plain, Ohio, a sister, Melissa (Roger) Sprouse of Parkersburg, WV and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his mother, his former father in law, Paul O’Donnell.

A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held the Belpre Bingo Hall, Saturday January 16, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm. Family and friends are welcome.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

