Obituary: Tanner, Teddy Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Teddy Lee Tanner, 57, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away January 11, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Teddy was born October 10, 1964 at Parkersburg, a son of the late Harold William Tanner and Barbra Province Barker.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Wendy May McCoy Tanner; two brothers, Harold Tanner (Becky) and Terry Tanner; brother-in-law, Larry McCoy and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Fontaine and sister-in-law, Jackie Tanner.

Teddy enjoyed home remodeling.

There will be no visitation or ceremony. The Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg, W.Va. is honored to assist the Tanner Family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.