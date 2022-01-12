Obituary: Williams, Marvin L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marvin L. Williams, 69, of Galivants Ferry SC, died Saturday January 8, 2022. He was born January 3, 1953 in San Diego, CA, a son of the late Cecil and Betty (Huddleston) Williams. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran, and a member of the church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Judy (Carpenter) Williams; 3 children, Aarron Williams (Alyssa) of Wheeling WV, Lindsay Heiskell (Christopher) of Huntsville AL, Dillon Williams of Parkersburg WV; 1 brother Loran Williams of Parkersburg WV; 3 sisters, Cecilia Wood of Belpre OH, Ramona Grogan of Belleville WV, Dory Dotson of Parkersburg WV; and 3 grandchildren, Landon Williams, Ethan Heiskell, and Ronan Williams.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Cheryle Teague.

Services will be held Saturday January 15th, at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg WV. The Family will be at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg from 10:00 AM till time of services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

