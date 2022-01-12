Advertisement

Ohio justices spar over reduction of murder suspect’s bond

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Supreme Court justices have sparred in a divided court ruling that upheld the lowering of a murder suspect’s bond to $500,000.

At issue is a 4-3 court decision this month over the $1.5 million bond set for a man accused in a fatal 2020 shooting in Cincinnati during a robbery.

A four-justice majority upheld a lower court decision that the bond was too high.

Dissenting Justice Patrick DeWine argued the ruling would make Ohio ``less safe’' and said the majority ignored concerns of the victim’s family members.

Justice Michael Donnelly, who sided with the majority, criticized those comments as ``brazen accusations.’’

