Advertisement

Ohio Justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

The Ohio Supreme Court has declared newly drawn district maps that would have retained...
The Ohio Supreme Court has declared newly drawn district maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature invalid and ordered them redrawn within 10 days.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has declared newly drawn district maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature invalid and ordered them redrawn within 10 days.

Wednesday’s two-paragraph entry by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is a victory of Democrats and voting-rights groups who had challenged the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

O’Connor’s order gives power over the new maps to the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The panel created by voters in 2015 was unable to strike bipartisan compromise earlier and had disbanded. O’Connor ordered the panel to try again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday night around 6:30 P.M. in the 200 block of Grand Central Avenue near Home Depot,...
Beckley man charged with DUI and child neglect in Vienna
"Firefighter Jerrod Grosklos E.O.W. 1/8/22 We'll take it from here"
Salem Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. remembers Jerrod Grosklos
Man found guilty on three charges and has hearing set for two more charges
Man found guilty on three charges and has hearing set for two more charges
West Virginia has shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second...
West Virginia shatters 7-day record for positive COVID cases
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to meth charge

Latest News

A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Justice Tests Positive
Wake Up MOV, Justice Tests Positive for COVID-19, 1/12/22
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Georgia Wins!, 1/12/22