Parkersburg City Council President names new committee members
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening and heard the new committee assignments.
Council President Zack Stanley read off the lengthy list of assignments for the new year.
They include:
Finance Committee Chair Zak Stanley, Vice-Chair Chris Rexroad
Personnel Committee Chair Sharon Kuhl, Vice-Chair Bob Mercer
Public Works Committee Chair Austin Richards, Vice-Chair Chris Rexroad
Storm Water Committee Chair Mike Reynolds
Community Service Committee Chair Sharon Kuhl
Other Committees: Urban Renewal Authority Chair Sharon Kulh, Vice-Chair Bob Mercer
Wood County Economic Development Authority -- Zach Stanley
Municipal Planning Commission -- Sharon Kulh
Municipal Tree Commission -- Mike Reynolds
Holiday in the Park -- Bob Mercer
PKB --Zack Stanley
Bicycle Committee -- Wendy Tuck
Downtown Facade Committee -- J.R. Carpenter
