Parkersburg City Council President names new committee members

Credit: WTAP
Credit: WTAP(WHSV)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening and heard the new committee assignments.

Council President Zack Stanley read off the lengthy list of assignments for the new year.

They include:

Finance Committee Chair Zak Stanley, Vice-Chair Chris Rexroad

Personnel Committee Chair Sharon Kuhl, Vice-Chair Bob Mercer

Public Works Committee Chair Austin Richards, Vice-Chair Chris Rexroad

Storm Water Committee Chair Mike Reynolds

Community Service Committee Chair Sharon Kuhl

Other Committees: Urban Renewal Authority Chair Sharon Kulh, Vice-Chair Bob Mercer

Wood County Economic Development Authority -- Zach Stanley

Municipal Planning Commission -- Sharon Kulh

Municipal Tree Commission -- Mike Reynolds

Holiday in the Park -- Bob Mercer

PKB --Zack Stanley

Bicycle Committee -- Wendy Tuck

Downtown Facade Committee -- J.R. Carpenter

