Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim

Wood County Sheriff
Wood County Sheriff(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning people not to fall for a gift card scam after a crook made off with more than $2,700 posing as one of the department’s own.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard says some of his deputies spoke with a man on Wednesday who told them someone called him using the sheriff’s office phone number and told him he had a warrant out for his arrest. The imposter told the man he needed to pay a fine using gift cards to have the warrant dropped.

The victim then bought nine $300 gift cards (costing him $2,760) and then read the gift card numbers back to the scammer. The thief then told the man to mail the gift cards to the sheriff’s office.

Woodyard says the scammer disguised his phone number as the sheriff’s office phone number so that it would show up as such on caller ID.

Though the number appeared to be the sheriff’s department, Woodyard warns that his office doesn’t collect fines or funds.

Not only that, but Woodyard said the judicial system would not collect a fine in the way the scammer described.

