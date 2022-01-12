Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an estimated 800 manufacturing jobs.

Gov. Jim Justice calls the location of Nucor Corp.’s plant in Mason County the largest investment in the state’s history. Lawmakers completed legislation at Justice’s request Tuesday to offer the company an undisclosed tax incentive.

Charlotte-based Nucor recycles scrap metal in electric arc furnaces to produce steel. Construction of the facility will start this year and is expected to be finished by 2024. It’s anticipated to create an additional construction 1,000 jobs.

The company also is considering building a transloading and processing center in northern West Virginia.

