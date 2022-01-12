Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Ethan Haught

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ethan Haught, a junior at Ritchie County High Shool is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

Haught is a multi-sport athlete at Ritchie, playing quarterback for their football team, guard for their basketball team and is also a runner for the Rebels.

He helped bring Ritchie County their first football state title this past fall and is now looking for similar success on the court.

He holds a weighted 4.0 cumulative GPA, and as a junior he still has lots of time before he needs to think about his life after high school.

