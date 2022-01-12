Two Athens County men indicted in Glouster man’s death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two men from Athens County are facing numerous charges related to the death of a Glouster man.

Authorities say Gary Gardner was found dead on September 30 outside of a Glouster home, where there was evidence that a wheelbarrow had been used to move his body.

Drugs and paraphernalia were also found nearby.

Investigators believe Zachary Stanley, 40, of Athens, and Thomas Thomas, 45, of Glouster, caused Gardner’s death while either trafficking drugs, or trying to traffic drugs.

The two have since been indicted on one count involuntary manslaughter, two counts of tampering with evidence, and one count gross abuse of a corpse.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court where prosecutors say he was given a $250,000 bond.

Stanley has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.