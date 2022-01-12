Advertisement

Vienna begins upgrading emergency siren system

Fire Chief Scholl says the sirens haven’t had to be used yet. Still, their function is...
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna has begun upgrading its emergency alarm system. It’s an alert system that’s been a part of the city’s disaster planning for eight to 10 years according to Fire Chief Steve Scholl.

The alarms used to be used to notify firefighters of fires but, now that technology has advanced and the department has more efficient alternatives, they’re used as an emergency alert for the whole community.

Officials can set off the alarms in the event of an emergency, which can range from natural disasters to man-made emergencies like a truck wreck that releases hazardous chemicals.

Scholl says the sirens haven’t had to be used yet. Still, their function is invaluable.

“The past disaster they had out in Kentucky - this system won’t prevent those disasters from happening but it will notify the people ‘Hey something’s going on.’ The worst tornado to come in is the one at night. People are asleep, in bed, they don’t know what’s going on. There’s no real warning.”

Scholl says the emergency warning isn’t the typical sound of a siren, which goes up and down. Rather, it’s a consistent blaring noise. That’s how you can differentiate between an emergency and something else.

There’s one on top of the fire station and the others are scattered around Vienna. There are four altogether.

