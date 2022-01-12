Advertisement

West Virginia wildlife paintings sought for calendar

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will soon be selecting paintings for its annual wildlife calendar and is accepting submissions.

The deadline to send artwork is Feb. 18. The division chooses 12 paintings each year for the calendar.

The agency says all artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to send in submissions.

Artists whose work is chosen receive $200, and the artist whose work is chosen for the cover receives an additional $500.

To submit artwork, see instructions online at WVdnr.gov/wildlifecalendar.

