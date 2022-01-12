Woman indicted for escape in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -A woman is indicted for escape after allegedly cutting her ankle monitor off while on house arrest. Kaleigh Morris was indicted Monday by an Athens County grand jury on one count of escape, which is a felony.

There was a joint operation between the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit, and Hocking County Adult Parole Authority to find her.

They found her at a house in Haydenville, where they also allegedly found drugs, guns and stolen cars.

