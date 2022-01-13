Advertisement

Campbell’s is selling candles that smell like its soup

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey...
The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.(Campbell's Soup Company via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For anyone who’s ever wanted to fill their home with the smell of chicken noodle soup without actually having to make it, Campbell’s has you covered.

The company is launching two limited-edition candles that smell like its signature products: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese.

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.

You even open the candle like a can of soup by peeling off the lid. Once the candle has fully burned, a miniature “Snowbuddy” keepsake will be revealed.

The company is only making 2,000 candles, which are priced at $24 each.

Visit the website here to purchase a candle while supplies last, or visit CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut to find one in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Justice tests positive for COVID-19
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to...
Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

Latest News

Sheriff Rick Woodyard
County Commission approves Sheriff’s hiring of Evidence Technician
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
The Washington County Career Center
Huffman settling into new role at Washington County Career Center
Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Site of new visitors' center
Greater Parkersburg CVB updates County Commission on relocation