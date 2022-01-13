City of Parkersburg accepting applications for Emergency Home Improvement grants

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg residents have an opportunity to improve their own homes all on the city’s dime.

It’s all part of the 2022 Emergency Home Repair Program. This program is available to Parkersburg residents who are at or below 60% of the area median income. Andrew Thomas, Development Projects Administrator for the City of Parkersburg says homeowners can receive up to $6,000 to repair their roofs, heating and air conditioning systems, electrical issues or plumbing problems. Thomas says these grants help the city reach its goal of having more safe and adorable housing for homeowners and renters.

“We want to improve the quality of housing as well as the amount we have. We’ve been demolishing houses that are really unsafe to remain. Removing those helps prevent fires damaging nearby residents. This is one way of preventing those demolitions from happening,” Thomas said.

The Emergency Home Repair Program is made possible by the federal Community Development Block Grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development The City of Parkersburg hopes this program will help them reach their goals in their Annual Action Plan. Some goals are to improve safe and affordable housing, resources for people who are homeless, and living conditions for people with special needs. People can apply for the grant by visiting the city of Parkersburg’s website.

