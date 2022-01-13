County Commission approves Sheriff’s hiring of Evidence Technician

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard appeared before the County Commission today.

He was seeking approval from the Commission to create a new position.

This new position is an Evidence Technician.

Sheriff Woodyard says Captain Roberts is the Evidence Technician for the Parkersburg Police Department.

He says he would like his new employee to mirror Captain Roberts’ duties.

“He collects the evidence. He processes crime scenes. I think we’re missing a lot at some of the crime scenes because we don’t have the time to properly process the scene,” Woodyard says.

Sheriff Woodyard says he thinks hiring an Evidence Technician will provide detectives an additional resource and ultimately, help them do their jobs.

Woodyard says he wants someone with law enforcement and investigative experience, and says he already knows of “a few retired folks out there” that would be right for the job.

The County Commission approved the request.

