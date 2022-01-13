Advertisement

First day of Spring semester classes for Marietta College

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back for their first day of Spring semester classes.

Students are back into the groove to finish off the academic year on a high note.

Student body president, Alexander Lersch, says that he’s seeing a lot of people glad to be back on campus.

And that more students will get a chance to take part in more events this semester as opposed to previous ones during the pandemic.

“At least from what I’ve seen people are excited to be back here and to get going on stuff. I am too, but I’m biased with my feeling of campus a bit,” says Lersch.

Marietta College’s COVID-19 guidelines are that people must wear their mask indoors and that they are allowed to not wear one outside.

The college is looking to keep COVID-19 cases low this semester as they have in previous ones.

The school had roughly 240 total cases during the 2020/2021 semester.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Justice tests positive for COVID-19
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to...
Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

Latest News

A victim of catalytic converter theft tells her story.
Victim of catalytic converter theft tells story
Work being done on museum to get kids interested in S.T.E.A.M.
Work being done on museum to get kids interested in S.T.E.A.M.
Sheriff Rick Woodyard
County Commission approves Sheriff’s hiring of Evidence Technician
The Washington County Career Center
Huffman settling into new role at Washington County Career Center