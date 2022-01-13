First day of Spring semester classes for Marietta College

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back for their first day of Spring semester classes.

Students are back into the groove to finish off the academic year on a high note.

Student body president, Alexander Lersch, says that he’s seeing a lot of people glad to be back on campus.

And that more students will get a chance to take part in more events this semester as opposed to previous ones during the pandemic.

“At least from what I’ve seen people are excited to be back here and to get going on stuff. I am too, but I’m biased with my feeling of campus a bit,” says Lersch.

Marietta College’s COVID-19 guidelines are that people must wear their mask indoors and that they are allowed to not wear one outside.

The college is looking to keep COVID-19 cases low this semester as they have in previous ones.

The school had roughly 240 total cases during the 2020/2021 semester.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.