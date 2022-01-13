Greater Parkersburg CVB updates County Commission on relocation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The President and CEO of the Greater Parkersburg CVB appeared before County Commission this morning to provide an update on the bureau’s plans to relocate.

Last month, we reported that the City of Parkersburg agreed to sell the former Point Park Marketplace property to the CVB for their new visitors’ center.

President and CEO Mark Lewis told County Commission this morning he anticipates the purchase to be complete later this month for $260,000.

Lewis had originally hoped the new CVB site would be open by May 1, the annual opening date for Blennerhassett Island, but is now expecting the transition to take longer.

“We just want to do it right. We don’t want to rush the process,” Lewis says. “We want to make it a really nice visitors’ center, a really welcoming space... for the people that come and see us here in Parkersburg.”

Lewis says he hopes the new CVB will be open on a temporary basis this summer, with major renovations starting this fall.

Commissioner Blair Couch expressed support for the relocation and says the Commission “certainly wants to participate.”

Support from the County Commission could include funding for the renovation or CARES Act money to relieve lost tax revenue.

