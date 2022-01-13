Huffman settling into new role at Washington County Career Center

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Students at Washington County Career Center are starting their spring semester with a new superintendent.

Dr. Tony Huffman says his new title was announced last October but took effect this month.

He’s been at the Center for the past decade, most recently as Director of Adult Technical Training, but he started as the high school’s Assistant Director.

“It’s been seven years since I was on the high school side,” Huffman says, “so I’m doing a lot of brushing-up right now on high school targets, guidelines, benchmark, goal-setting, that kind of thing...”

He says he feels lucky to have worked on both sides of the school.

“I’ll have the opportunity now to influence really how one side of our school affects the other and how those two work together, and I’m looking forward to that,” Huffman says.

Right now, Huffman says trying to get through the rest of this school year with students on-campus is his highest priority. But he has ideas for the future as well.

Those ideas include building and grounds improvements, new career pathways, and new programming to keep-up with everchanging technological advancements.

Huffman says there are great things happening on both sides of the campus and he doesn’t plan on rushing to make big changes.

But, he says, it’s also not the time to sit back.

He plans on keeping the Washington County Career Center “innovative and competitive.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.