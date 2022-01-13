Advertisement

Obituary: Eads, Clara June

By Andrew Noll
BUR OAK COMMUNITY, Ohio (WTAP) - Clara June Eads, 87, of Burr Oak Community, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, Lancaster, Ohio.

She was born June 20, 1934 in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Odren Lee Boggs and Florence Ada Garvin Boggs Fleak.

June was a homemaker. She had previously worked as an LPN for several years in Delaware, Ohio. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory Allan Eads of Burr Oak Community, Brentt Aaron Eads (Bonnie) of Kuna, Idaho and Blaine Andrew Eads (Shari) of Fernley, Nevada; her grandchildren, Stacy Eads (Matt Mason), Michael Eads (Amy), Brittany Christenson (Clay), Courtney Stockberger (Rob), Emily Eads, Kailen Eads and Ashton Eads; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob and Kelsy Eads, Aubrey, Jeremy and Benjamin Christenson, and Ryder Stockberger.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie “Jack” Lee Eads; and one brother, Odren Boggs.

Graveside services will 1 pm Friday, January 14, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, W.Va. with Brother Bill Smith officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg, W.Va.

