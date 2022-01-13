Obituary: Lowe, Mary Ann (James)

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Ann (James) Lowe, 90, of Belpre, OH, formerly of Parkersburg, WV went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 12, 2022 at Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her family.

She was born at home in Parkersburg, WV, April 20, 1931, to the late Rex Dale and Thelma Wilson James.

Mary was a life-long member of Beechwood Presbyterian Church. She worked several places outside of the home, including G.C. Murphy, Grants, Thrift Drug, to name a few. She never knew a stranger and opened her house to several bonus children over the years.

She is survived by one daughter, Janet Aquino of Parkersburg and one son, James (Sandy) Lowe of Dayton, Ohio; two daughters-in-law, Christine Lowe of Vienna, and Wendy Lowe of Parkersburg; two sisters, Nancy (Jim) Bittner and Betty Cellar, both of Galion, OH; 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Lowe Sr.; two sons, Charles Lowe Jr. and Edward Lowe, one daughter, Anna Hunt; one grandson, Daniel Humphreys; brother, Charles James; and brother-in-law, Ronald Cellar

Funeral services will be held, 11:00 am Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg. Wendy Lowe will officiate. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Mary’s name to: Beechwood Presbyterian Sanctuary House, 703 30th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or to Amedisys Hospice, 27853 OH-7, Marietta, OH 45750.

A huge thank you to Amedisys` Hospice and Rockland Ridge Nursing Home for all the wonderful love and care they showed to our loved one.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.lamberttatman.com/obituaries/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.