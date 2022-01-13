Obituary: Madison, Kendall Dale

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - Kendall Dale Madison, 29, of Gallipolis, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2022 at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, WV.

He was born on June 11, 1992 in Parkersburg, WV the son of Kelly Sue Currey (Shawn Whitehead) of Vincent and Cecil D. Madison II of Parkersburg.

Kendall graduated from Little Hocking Elementary School and Warren High School in 2011. He was so thankful for the teachers that supported and encouraged him to fulfill his dream of becoming a teacher. He graduated from the University of Rio Grande with his Bachelor’s Degree in History. He worked for the Logan-Hocking School District, mostly at Union Furnace Elementary School. He wanted to be remembered as the teacher who supported and encouraged his students.

In addition to his parents, Kendall is survived by his fiancé Drake Orsburn, sister Kaylee Madison, nephew Ezekiel Harris, his second family, Deb Orsburn, Danielle Orsburn, three nephews, one niece, many aunts, uncles and cousins including Taz Mayle and Andrew Mayle, who were like brothers and friends he loved to travel with that he called his “Traveling Family”.

Funeral services will be 5:00 pm Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Shelly Edwards officiating.

Visitation will be 2 to 5 on Sunday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

