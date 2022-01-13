Advertisement

Obituary: Phillips, Sharon Sue (Nee Sharon Sue Wright)

Sharon Sue Phillips (nee Sharon Sue Wright) Obit
Sharon Sue Phillips (nee Sharon Sue Wright) Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Sue Phillips (nee Sharon Sue Wright), 77, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 7, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg to Paul and Garnet Wright. Sharon  is survived by four adult daughters, Stephanie, Susan, Lisa and Shelly, as well as several grandchildren.

Sharon was blessed with caring friends and neighbors who took the time to help her when she needed it, dance with her when she felt the urge and visit her simply because they enjoyed her company.  She loved unconditionally, supported freely and encouraged relentlessly.  Sharon would have wanted those who knew her to remember her with a smile (and a chuckle) at one of her hysterical mishaps or fabulous stories.  Her favorite saying was “The best is yet to come.”  She had absolute peaceful assurance that, even in death, her best life really was still yet to come.

At Sharon’s request, no service will be held.  She will be laid to rest with her parents at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Sharon chose Leavitt Funeral Services of Parkersburg to handle her final arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Justice tests positive for COVID-19
A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to...
Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

Latest News

Clara June Eads Obit
Obituary: Eads, Clara June
Mary Ann (James) Lowe Obit
Obituary: Lowe, Mary Ann (James)
Robert “Bob” Dewayne Riddle Obit
Obituary: Riddle, Robert “Bob” Dewayne
Joshua Eugene Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Joshua Eugene