Obituary: Phillips, Sharon Sue (Nee Sharon Sue Wright)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Sue Phillips (nee Sharon Sue Wright), 77, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 7, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg to Paul and Garnet Wright. Sharon is survived by four adult daughters, Stephanie, Susan, Lisa and Shelly, as well as several grandchildren.

Sharon was blessed with caring friends and neighbors who took the time to help her when she needed it, dance with her when she felt the urge and visit her simply because they enjoyed her company. She loved unconditionally, supported freely and encouraged relentlessly. Sharon would have wanted those who knew her to remember her with a smile (and a chuckle) at one of her hysterical mishaps or fabulous stories. Her favorite saying was “The best is yet to come.” She had absolute peaceful assurance that, even in death, her best life really was still yet to come.

At Sharon’s request, no service will be held. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Sharon chose Leavitt Funeral Services of Parkersburg to handle her final arrangements.

