Obituary: Riddle, Robert “Bob” Dewayne

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert “Bob” Dewayne Riddle, 70, of Harrisville, departed this life surrounded by his loving family, January 11, 2022 at his residence.

He was born March 14, 1951 in Parkersburg, WV the son of the late Hartsel Junior and Ruth Clair Law Riddle.  Bob was retired from the Dept. of Highways, Ritchie County with 37 years of service.  He was an avid farmer.  He had been a member of The Farm Bureau and Ritchie Church of the Nazarene.  Bob enjoyed wheeling and dealing, hunting, fishing, camping, riding side by side and working on his tractor.  His tractor is parked but will not be forgotten.  Rest in peace.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Richards Riddle; sons, Steven D. Riddle of Pennsboro and Anthony “Tony” Riddle (Susan) of Smithville; stepchildren, Alissa Cox (Aubrey) of St. Marys, Christina Bishop (Cory) Kerns of Pennsboro and Jeremy Talkington of FL; sisters, Patricia Cole (Roger) of Ravenswood, Patenia Lamb (Gene) of Washington, WV, Janet Stanley (Steve) of Pennsboro and Judy Watson (Jim) of Harrisville; grandchildren, Bailey Riddle, Austin Beck, Dominic Cox, Avery Cox, Alivia Cox, Natasha Cox, Natalie Hartness, Gabrielle Hartness, Brianna Hartness, and Sequoyah Bishop; two great-grandchildren; farming buddy, Eric Nicholas; and special companion dogs Petie and Evie.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Celaine Bailey Riddle.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home with Pastor Bernie Pennington and Pastor Cecil Chapman officiating.  Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 4-8 PM.  In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Ritchie County High School FFA, 201 Ritchie County High School Rd., Ellenboro, WV 26346.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

