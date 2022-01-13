Obituary: Smith, Joshua Eugene

BIG BEND, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joshua Eugene Smith 42, of Big Bend, WV passed away January 6th, 2022. Josh was an avid dart player and loved watching football. His favorite team was the Redskins.

Josh is survived by his loving wife Nichole. In addition to his wife he is survived by his mother Tina Longwell and his father Carol(Melissa) Smith, his brother Shawn(Nikki) Devins, and sisters Brooke and Addy.

He is also survived by his children Sidney(Alex), Lacey, Tyler, and Sophie. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces.

A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Josh’s name to a local rehab and recovery facility. The family suggests Harmony Ridge Recovery Center 47 Chambers Circle Rd. Walker, WV 26180

