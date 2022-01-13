Advertisement

Obituary: Smith, Joshua Eugene

Joshua Eugene Smith Obit
Joshua Eugene Smith Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joshua Eugene Smith 42, of Big Bend, WV passed away January 6th, 2022.  Josh was an avid dart player and loved watching football. His favorite team was the Redskins.

Josh is survived by his loving wife Nichole. In addition to his wife he is survived by his mother Tina Longwell and his father Carol(Melissa) Smith, his brother Shawn(Nikki) Devins, and sisters Brooke and Addy.

He is also survived by his children Sidney(Alex), Lacey, Tyler, and Sophie. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces.

A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Josh’s name to a local rehab and recovery facility. The family suggests Harmony Ridge Recovery Center 47 Chambers Circle Rd. Walker, WV 26180

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Justice tests positive for COVID-19
A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to...
Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

Latest News

Mary Ann (James) Lowe Obit
Obituary: Lowe, Mary Ann (James)
Robert “Bob” Dewayne Riddle Obit
Obituary: Riddle, Robert “Bob” Dewayne
Teddy Lee Tanner Obit
Obituary: Tanner, Teddy Lee
Justerteen Flora Law Obit
Obituary: Law, Justerteen Flora