Advertisement

Ohio governor facing primary: no pandemic response regrets

GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he has no regrets about his response to the coronavirus...
GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he has no regrets about his response to the coronavirus pandemic, even if Republican voters who thought he went too far are angry enough to vote him out in the upcoming May primary.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he has no regrets about his response to the coronavirus pandemic, even if Republican voters who thought he went too far are angry enough to vote him out in the upcoming May primary.

DeWine is running for a second four-year term, which he has said will mark the end of his career in politics.

DeWine has faced at times harsh criticism from GOP voters and fellow Republicans in the Legislature over his early shut-down orders and mask mandate.

DeWine told The Associated Press in an interview that his pro-life stance includes protecting people from death from COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Justice tests positive for COVID-19
A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to...
Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 1/13/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/13/22
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Parkersburg, West Virginia
City of Parkersburg accepting applications for Emergency Home Improvement grants