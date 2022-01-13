Sidelined by COVID, WVa gov’s address read by clerk

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a $4.65 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes a previously announced pay raise for teachers and other state workers.

The governor’s budget proposal calls for a 1.4% increase in spending. Justice says the budget is essentially flat for the fourth straight year.

Justice’s State of the State address, scheduled for Wednesday night, was called off after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Instead, the remarks were read by the House of Delegates clerk. According to state archivists, it’s the first time in modern history that a governor delivered a State of the State speech by written message.

