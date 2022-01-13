Advertisement

Sidelined by COVID, WVa gov’s address read by clerk

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a $4.65 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a $4.65 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes a previously announced pay raise for teachers and other state workers.(WTAP News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a $4.65 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes a previously announced pay raise for teachers and other state workers.

The governor’s budget proposal calls for a 1.4% increase in spending. Justice says the budget is essentially flat for the fourth straight year.

Justice’s State of the State address, scheduled for Wednesday night, was called off after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Instead, the remarks were read by the House of Delegates clerk. According to state archivists, it’s the first time in modern history that a governor delivered a State of the State speech by written message.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Justice tests positive for COVID-19
A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to...
Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 1/13/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/13/22
A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West...
WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center
WTAP News @ 11 - County Commission hears business complex plan
WTAP News @ 11 - County Commission hears business complex plan