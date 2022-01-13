Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County Grand Jury has indicted a Parkersburg man accused of shooting an Akron, Ohio man last Memorial Day Weekend.

Victor Thompson has been indicted on two counts of murder and one count of burglary in the May, 2021 death of 36-year old Darren Jimmie Salaam.

Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure said last summer Thompson had gone to see Salaam about a debt, possibly over a drug deal, when the shooting happened.

Salaam, a Black man, was able to leave the home where the shooting happened, but died hours later.

Thompson and his girlfriend were arrested a week after the shooting in Ritchie County.

Lefebure said Thompson is thought to have ties to a hate group known as the Aryan Brotherhood, and told the court last summer that Thompson had used racist language during his arrest.

You can read more about the shooting here.

