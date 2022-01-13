W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice health update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel better as he is experiencing mild symptoms now.

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Gov. Justice said. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around.”

The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home. He thanks the vaccine and getting boosted are the reason he is feeling better so quick.

“Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it. So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”

Gov. Justice also appreciates the prayers the state of West Virginia has sent him while quarantining.

“I deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and well-wishes for my family and I this week. They mean more to Cathy and I than words can convey, and we will never forget them.

