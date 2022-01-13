Advertisement

W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice health update

After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel...
After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel better as he is experiencing mild symptoms now.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel better as he is experiencing mild symptoms now.

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Gov. Justice said. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around.”

The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home. He thanks the vaccine and getting boosted are the reason he is feeling better so quick.

“Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it. So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”

Gov. Justice also appreciates the prayers the state of West Virginia has sent him while quarantining.

“I deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and well-wishes for my family and I this week. They mean more to Cathy and I than words can convey, and we will never forget them.

Make sure to keep checking our website https://www.wtap.com/ for more updates on Gov. Justice over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Justice tests positive for COVID-19
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to...
Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

Latest News

Sheriff Rick Woodyard
County Commission approves Sheriff’s hiring of Evidence Technician
The Washington County Career Center
Huffman settling into new role at Washington County Career Center
Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Site of new visitors' center
Greater Parkersburg CVB updates County Commission on relocation