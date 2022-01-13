Advertisement

WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida police officer saved a dolphin that was caught in a fishing net last month, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on camera.

According to Miami-Dade police, Officer Nelson Silva with the Marine Patrol Unit received a call of a dolphin in distress Dec. 10.

Silva located the young dolphin trapped in a fishing net and was able to free the animal safely by using a knife to cut through the net.

“It’s OK, I got you, buddy,” Silva can be heard saying in the video.

The police department released the body camera footage Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Federal Hocking Local Schools closed Thursday and Friday
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Justice tests positive for COVID-19
A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an...
Steelmaker Nucor to build $2.7B plant in West Virgina
A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in West Virginia, bringing up to...
Canada electric school bus maker to locate in West Virginia

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 1/13/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/13/22
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B