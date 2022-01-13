Wood County commissioner talks proposed business complex

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One local brought a plan for a potential business complex to officials recently. WTAP spoke to County Commissioner Blair Couch about what is being proposed.

The project has been on the drawing board for a while according to Couch. It was born out of the mind of now-passed Frank Christie. Now Bryan Waller is heading the project.

Couch said Waller is thinking about bringing retail, fast food, and maybe even housing to the complex.

“We talked about a great place for a fast food restaurant because of the interstate,” Couch said.

The complex would be located by Williamstown off of interstate 77.

According to Couch, Waller has been in contact with multiple businesses to gauge interest.

“The opportunity to have developable land with a willing owner of the land makes it much easier for someone to want to base their business here,” Couch said.

Couch’s main goal in supporting this project is to bring in more jobs and support someone’s investment in Wood County.

He added that the commission told Waller they’d help out.

“Water and sewer would be one of those things we could try to be helpful or participate in,” he said.

Couch then clarified that this doesn’t mean they’ll be writing out a huge check.

“We’re just a small piece but we will try to help make the connections for him.”

Couch pointed to matching funds and using state help to invest in the project. For instance, there’s the Industrial Access Road Grant and other assistance as well as politicians like state senators who could be possible connections.

