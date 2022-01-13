Work being done on museum to get kids interested in S.T.E.A.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Work is being done to put together a museum that will get kids interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The Discovery World Museum in Parkersburg is looking to get kids interested in S.T.E.A.M. education.

The idea for the museum comes from the Ross Foundation who are funding this project with $10.2 million.

The museum looks to education children ages six months to eight years old and teach them about everything steam can do through S.T.E.A.M. concepts.

“So we have a lot of programming that is still yet to be developed. But all the programming will revolve around our three key exhibits. Which are the river adventure, the ball factory and the design studio in which we’re standing in right now. We’ll also have our own maker space so kids will learn how to build their own birdhouses and learn how to think outside the box and be creative. And we’ll implement all of those S.T.E.A.M. concepts within the different programming that will take place here as well,” says Shriver.

The construction company Roto is heading the process of putting the museum together.

Shriver says that the company has a background in making custom museums for children.

The expected finish date for Discovery World on Market is sometime in September of this year.

