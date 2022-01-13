WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice says the center will be located in Morgantown, involves a more than $50 million investment for the state and will create more than 125 jobs.

The previously announced partnership is between the West Virginia University Health System and Richmond, Virginia-based global health care logistics company Owens & Minor.

The company produces surgical products and personal protective equipment.

Justice says the COVID-19 pandemic has taught that preparedness and resiliency are incredibly important.

He says the partnership will have a positive impact for West Virginians.

